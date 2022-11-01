US Markets

Trump Organization tax fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID

Karen Freifeld Reuters
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization was put on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan Supreme Court said the trial would resume on Nov. 7. The trial began on Monday.

