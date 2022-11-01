Trump Organization tax fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization was put on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan Supreme Court said the trial would resume on Nov. 7. The trial began on Monday.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.