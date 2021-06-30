Trump Organization and CFO expected to be charged Thursday -Wall Street Journal
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The Manhattan District Attorney's office is expected to charge former President Donald Trump's company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, on Thursday for alleged tax-related crimes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
