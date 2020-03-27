US Markets

Trump orders GM to produce ventilators under Defense Production Act

Eric Beech Reuters
WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order requiring carmaker General Motors Co GM.N to produce ventilators to fight the coronavirus pandemic under the Defense Production Act.

In a memorandum released by the White House, Trump said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar would determine the number of ventilators GM must produce.

