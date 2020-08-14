Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the United States within 90 days.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order.

