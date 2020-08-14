US Markets
Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

Eric Beech Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the United States within 90 days.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order.

