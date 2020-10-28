US Markets

Trump or Biden's big economic challenge: millions of struggling Americans

The winner of the race for the White House will face a generation of low-to-middle income Americans struggling to get back to work because of a health crisis not seen in more than 100 years.

    By Jonnelle Marte
    Whether it's President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger
and former Vice President Joe Biden, the reality is grim: about 
half of the 22 million who lost their jobs during the pandemic
are still out of work. 
    New hiring is slowing, dimming prospects for the low-wage
workers hit hardest by job losses. [nL1N2GR0XS] Infections of
the virus that killed more than 225,000 Americans are rising to
new records. Hotels, transportation companies and food providers
warn that more layoffs are coming, and the government aid that
helped many pay the bills is long gone.
    Securing a future for a vast, growing underclass "is the
most important challenge America faces over the next few years,
10 years, 20 years," said Gene Ludwig, a former comptroller of
the currency under President Bill Clinton and author of "The
Vanishing American Dream," a book about the economic challenges
facing lower and middle income Americans. 
    "We cannot sustain a democratic society that has these kinds
of numbers of low and middle income people that aren't able to
have a hope for the American dream and live decently."
    Congressional Democrats and the Trump administration have
been trying to negotiate a $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill, but
 many Senate Republicans object to the cost and question whether
more stimulus is needed. A deal may not be reached until early
2021.
    
    SAVINGS DRY UP  
    That's going to be too late for some. 
    Direct cash payments and enhanced unemployment benefits
established by the CARES Act, which added $600 a week to state
unemployment benefits, lifted more Americans out of poverty in
April even as unemployment soared, according to research https://www.povertycenter.columbia.edu/news-internal/2020/covid-projecting-monthly-poverty
 by the Center on Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia
University.
    People receiving the enhanced benefits were able to spend
more, build savings and pay off debt, according to an analysis
by the JPMorgan Chase Institute https://www.jpmorganchase.com/institute/research/labor-markets/the-unemployment-benefit-boost.
 [nL1N2H61HV] 
    But after the benefits expired at the end of July, poverty
is once again on the rise - with the monthly poverty rate
reaching 16.7% in September from 15% in February, according to
the Columbia study. After a decade of decline, hunger is rising
nationwide. [nL1N2HB17U]
    Lisandra Bonilla, 46, saved roughly a third of the enhanced
unemployment benefits she received after she was furloughed in
late March from her job at an employment agency in Kissimmee,
Florida. "I had saved a lot because I didn't know what was going
to happen," she said.  
    It was smart planning: in August her benefits were cut to
$275 a week before taxes, the maximum in Florida, down from more
than $800. 
    Bonilla returned to work part-time in late September, but
now she is struggling to pay the bills on half her previous pay,
and fears her savings will be gone by December. 
    If she isn't hired full time soon, she needs to find another
job.
    "We're trying to shovel ourselves out of the hole, but at
the same time the hole is getting bigger," said Wendy Edelberg,
director of the Hamilton Project and senior fellow at the
Brookings Institution. 
    Two factors are particularly worrying, she said. More than
420,000 small businesses shuttered between March and mid-summer,
which is more than three times the typical pace, she estimates.
And permanent layoffs are also on the rise, hitting 3.8 million
in September from 1.3 million in February - similar to levels
seen before the 2008 election.
        
    THE LONGTERM UNEMPLOYMENT TRAP 
    Bishop Donald Harper has been on more than 50 job interviews
since he was furloughed in March. 
    Harper, 55, a veteran chef, most recently oversaw five
restaurants at an Orlando resort. But with occupancy still low,
it's not clear when he'll get back to work.  
    Applications for jobs at super markets or in health care
have also been fruitless. 
    "I can do anything and everything," said Harper, who also
serves as a bishop for a nondenominational church. He is
struggling to pay for food and utilities on $275-a-week
unemployment, and three months behind on his $1,900 a month
rent. 
    "I don't want to be homeless," said Harper, who lives with
two children ages 10 and 13. He has reached out to more than 20
groups seeking rental assistance, with no luck.     
    The United States has 2.4 million and growing "long-term"
unemployed, officially defined as those who have been out of
work for 27 weeks or more. Getting everyone back to work is
crucial, but economists say these job seekers are at greater
risk of dropping out of the labor market or taking lower paying
jobs.
    This week, the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to
report that Gross Domestic Product surged in the third quarter,
thanks in part to fiscal stimulus that kept U.S. workers afloat,
but has mostly expired. 
    Now, people who are out of work or in low-wage jobs need
rental support, direct cash payments and food assistance, as
well as federal jobs projects and retraining programs, labor
economists say.
    If elected, Biden has pledged to raise the federal minimum
wage, and roll out trillions of dollars in infrastructure and
green energy programs. But he'll need the votes in Congress to
do it. 
    Trump has signaled support for more federal stimulus, but
has offered fewer specifics on jobs. 
    Until help arrives, workers are struggling. 
    Rachel Alvarez, 44, a single mother of three in Naples,
Florida, starts a new job this week as a server at a restaurant
- her first time working since she lost her job in March.
    Restaurant workers who depend on tips aren't making much
money, because business remains slow due to the coronavirus, she
said. She hasn't paid rent since June, and is still waiting to
hear from the county government about a grant.     
    "I'm going to keep my head up, because if shit like this
ever happens to my children I want them to keep their head up
too," said Alvarez.

 Keywords: USA ELECTION/UNEMPLOYED (PIX, GRAPHIC)

