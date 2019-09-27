Trump officials weigh limits on U.S. portfolio flows into China- Bloomberg

Adds details, share movement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese firms from U.S. stock exchanges, according a Bloomberg report on Friday, sending shares of those companies sharply lower.

Exact mechanisms for how to delist the companies were yet to be worked out and any plan is subject to approval by President Donald Trump, who has given the green light to the discussion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person close to the deliberations.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N, JD.com JD.O, Pinduoduo PDD.O, Baidu BIDU.O, Vipshop Holdings VIPS.N, Baozun BZUN.O and IQIYI IQ.O fell between 2% to 4% in afternoon trading.

White House officials are also discussing ways to limit U.S. portfolio flows into China, Reuters reported, citing a U.S. government official.

Trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume on Oct. 10 in Washington, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing three people close to the talks.

White House was not immediately available for a comment.

