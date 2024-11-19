Trump to nominate Howard Lutnick for Commerce head, WSJ reports

Donald Trump is expected to nominate Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department, Andrew Restuccia and Brian Schwartz of Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, had been a top contender to lead the Treasury Department, the Journal adds.

