News & Insights

Stocks

Trump to nominate Howard Lutnick for Commerce head, WSJ reports

November 19, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Donald Trump is expected to nominate Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department, Andrew Restuccia and Brian Schwartz of Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, had been a top contender to lead the Treasury Department, the Journal adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.