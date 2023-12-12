Trump Mug Shot Gets NFT Treatment: How You Can Also Own A Piece Of The Suit He Wore

Former president Donald Trump is among the frontrunners to win the 2024 presidential election.

A mug shot of the former president helped raise funds for Trump's election campaign and will now be commemorated in a third collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What Happened: Trump announced the first collection of NFTs back in December 2022. Known as Trump Digital Trading Cards, the collection sold out within a day.

Available for a price of $99, the first collection of NFTs quickly surged in value and has traded well above their initial price since the launch.

In April 2023, a second collection of Trump Digital Trading Cards was released named Series 2.

Trump has returned with a third collection of NFTs, announced Tuesday via the former president's Truth Social account.

"Due to the great Excitement and Success of my previous TRUMP DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we're doing it again – The MugShot Edition, available RIGHT NOW," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The new collection will include physical versions of the cards for the first time, with every person who buys 47 cards getting a physical card that includes a piece of the suit Trump wore in the viral mug shot photo.

"This is your favorite president Donald J. Trump with some very exciting news," Trump said in a video on the website for the NFTs.

The new NFTs have a price point of $99, in line with the price that was charged for the first two collections. The NFTs can be purchased with a credit card or with Wrapped Ethereum (CRYPTO: WETH), a tokenized version of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Trump said in the video the NFTs and physical cards are collector’s items and something you give your kids or grandkids.

The former president said he expects the third collection to sell out fast, just like the previous two collections.

"I wish I looked as good as I do on those cards."

Why It's Important: The third collection of NFTs includes 100,000 digital collectibles in the collection according to the terms and conditions, which is a sharp increase from the 45,000 and 47,000 offered in the first and second collections, respectively.

The first collection included a bonus element of a dinner with the president for those who bought the required amount. Trump said the dinner with collectors just happened and was a great time.

For the third collection, people who purchase 47 NFTs will get invited to a dinner gala at the Mar-a-Lago resort and also get a physical card that includes a piece of the suit Trump wore in his mug shot. The suit and mug shot come from his arrest at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Aug. 24, 2023.

"This is a moment in history — it's the first ever mugshot of a United States President. In the photo, Trump has a furrowed brow with a determined gaze which says he'll never surrender," the website reads.

Trump said he will also autograph some of the physical cards that are mailed out to the collectors. The terms and conditions say a total of 25 of the physical cards will be autographed. There is a maximum of 2,024 physical cards available.

The suit and tie worn in the mug shot was authenticated by MEARS; the company’s website says it is one of the largest authenticators in sports memorabilia.

"The most historically significant artifact in United States history," MEARS said of the suit.

Collectors who purchase 100 NFTs will receive two tickets to the dinner gala and two physical cards. Along with the physical card containing the suit, the people who purchase 100 NFTs will receive a second physical card that includes pieces of the suit and tie. There are a maximum of 225 suit and tie physical cards possible.

The terms and conditions say the new Trump Digital Trading Cards: MugShot Edition can not be transferred until Dec. 31, 2024.

Trump previously launched merchandise that contained his infamous mug shot to help fundraise for his 2024 election. The image was also used by Trump in his return to the social media platform Twitter, now known as X.

Trump NFTs Price Action: Trump Digital Trading Cards have a floor price of 0.12 Ethereum, or $258.33 at the time of writing. The Series 2 collection has a floor price of 0.0315 ETH, or $69.04 at the time of writing.

Photo: Mug shot courtesy Fulton County Sheriff

