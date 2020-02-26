Trump, Modi hope talks lead to phase one of U.S.-India trade deal - White House

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to "promptly" conclude ongoing trade talks that they hope can lead to the first phase of a bilateral U.S.-India trade deal, the White House said.

"They (Trump and Modi) agreed to promptly conclude the ongoing negotiations, which they hope can become phase one of a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement that reflects the true ambition and full potential of the bilateral commercial relations", the White House said late on Tuesday, giving no details on what would be included in the deal.

The statement follows Trump's visit to India on Feb. 24-25.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

