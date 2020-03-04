Trump meets with U.S. airline officials amid coronavirus outbreak

Commodities

Representatives from some of the nation's top airlines met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying they have stepped up their cleaning and other procedures amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Representatives from Southwest Airlines Co., United Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue, among others, attended the meeting at the White House with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top U.S. officials.

