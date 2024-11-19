Trump Media’s (NASDAQ:DJT) Potential Bakkt Acquisition Sends BKKT Soaring

Trump Media (DJT) could be in “advanced talks” to acquire Bakkt Holdings (BKKT), according to an exclusive Financial Times report. The news sent BKKT stock soaring in pre-market trading. Bakkt is a cryptocurrency trading platform owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Furthermore, the report stated that it will likely be an all-stock deal.

Trump Media, in which President-elect Donald Trump has close to a 53% stake, has a market cap of over $7 billion. In fact, for the first nine months of this year, the company behind the social media platform, Truth Social reported a $363 million net loss on modest revenue of $2.6 million.

If DJT does go on to acquire BKKT, the move into cryptocurrency aligns with Trump’s broader ambitions, even as he prepares to assume office in January 2025.

Ex-Bakkt CEO Co-Chairs Trump’s Inauguration Committee

Interestingly, there could be a political dimension to this news. Kelly Loeffler is a former Bakkt CEO, the co-chair of Trump’s inauguration committee, and the wife of ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher. Loeffler left Bakkt in 2019 to serve in the U.S. Senate, though her political stint was short-lived after she lost a runoff election.

Meanwhile, BKKT has struggled financially, including a warning from the NYSE about potential delisting and a recent 1-for-25 reverse stock split. In fact, the company warned in its latest quarterly report, that it “may not be able to continue as a going concern.”

Is DJT Stock a Buy?

None of the Wall Street analysts have covered DJT stock over the past three months. DJT has surged by more than 40% over the past three months.

