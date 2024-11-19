News & Insights

Trump Media’s (NASDAQ:DJT) Potential Bakkt Acquisition Sends BKKT Soaring

November 19, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Trump Media (DJT) could be in “advanced talks” to acquire Bakkt Holdings (BKKT), according to an exclusive Financial Times report. The news sent BKKT stock soaring in pre-market trading. Bakkt is a cryptocurrency trading platform owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Furthermore, the report stated that it will likely be an all-stock deal.

Trump Media, in which President-elect Donald Trump has close to a 53% stake, has a market cap of over $7 billion. In fact, for the first nine months of this year, the company behind the social media platform, Truth Social reported a $363 million net loss on modest revenue of $2.6 million.

If DJT does go on to acquire BKKT, the move into cryptocurrency aligns with Trump’s broader ambitions, even as he prepares to assume office in January 2025.

Ex-Bakkt CEO Co-Chairs Trump’s Inauguration Committee

Interestingly, there could be a political dimension to this news. Kelly Loeffler is a former Bakkt CEO, the co-chair of Trump’s inauguration committee, and the wife of ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher. Loeffler left Bakkt in 2019 to serve in the U.S. Senate, though her political stint was short-lived after she lost a runoff election.

Meanwhile, BKKT has struggled financially, including a warning from the NYSE about potential delisting and a recent 1-for-25 reverse stock split. In fact, the company warned in its latest quarterly report, that it “may not be able to continue as a going concern.”

Is DJT Stock a Buy?

None of the Wall Street analysts have covered DJT stock over the past three months. DJT has surged by more than 40% over the past three months.

