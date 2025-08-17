Trump Media’s $2 Billion Bitcoin Purchase Creates Stock Surge

President Donald Trump’s media group, Trump Media, made headlines in July when it purchased a staggering $2 billion in bitcoin and securities.

Trump Media made the bold move as a follow-up to its announcement made in May, when the company declared it had raised $2.5 billion in funding to make the purchase — all part of a plan for Trump Media to become a bitcoin treasury company, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

Trump Media’s Plan

Devin Nunes, CEO and president of Trump Media, described the purchase as a means to “[rigorously implement] our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our bitcoin treasury plan. These assets help insure our company’s financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we’re planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere.”

Trump Media’s massive bitcoin purchase not only shored up enough crypto to facilitate the company’s bitcoin treasury plan, it also gave shares of Trump Media a boost in the stock market. Following the $2 billion acquisition, shares of Trump Media increased by 5.6% — or $1.04, to an overall total of $19.71 — after a bumpy 2025 that has seen the company’s stock dip by 42%, per CBS News.

What It Means for You

Considering investing in Trump Media? Despite its previously-rocky standing on the stock market, having its own bitcoin treasury could radically benefit the company for investors. Specifically, if bitcoin values continue to rise, so too would Trump Media’s holdings, thus benefitting Trump Media shareholders.

Additionally, having that massive level of liquidity helps to protect (in some degree) Trump Media investors from the kind of significant loses it had suffered earlier this year, per AInvest. Also, as Fortune noted, purchasing shares of Trump Media allows for a kind of indirect exposure to the crypto and digital-asset market, in case you’re a skittish investor who doesn’t want to take the full dive into the world of crypto.

It’s important to remember that Trump Media, President Trump and bitcoin remain volatile entities, especially in this era of economic and regulatory uncertainty. Investing in Trump Media would definitely be a speculative move — you should be aware of yours risk tolerance before betting on such combustive (but potentially rewarding) investments.

What this means for investors is that while Trump Media will continue to be a high-risk investment, its level of high-reward has increased significantly with its efforts to create its own bitcoin treasury — and the financial independence that level of liquidity provides.

