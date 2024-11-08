Trump Media trading resumes

10:11 EST Trump Media (DJT) trading resumes
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DJT:
- Trump Media trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Trump Media Technology Group (DJT): Election Victory Signals Time to Sell
- Trump Media Stock Isn’t Worth More Than $3, Says Investor
- Why Is Trump Media Stock (NASDAQ:DJT) Down Today?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.