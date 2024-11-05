Trump Media trading resumes

14:53 EST Trump Media (DJT) trading resumes
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DJT:
- Trump Media trading halted, volatility trading pause
- Short Sellers Are Closing In on Trump Media (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock On Election Day
- Notable open interest changes for November 5th
- Media Report Speculates That Elon Musk Might Buy Trump Media (DJT)
- Trump Media strength linked to speculation of Musk bid, NY Post says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.