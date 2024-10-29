Trump Media & Technology's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DJT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 223 extraordinary options activities for Trump Media & Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 57 are puts, totaling $5,231,846, and 166 are calls, amounting to $10,801,068.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $115.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trump Media & Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trump Media & Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Trump Media & Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $12.75 $12.65 $12.65 $60.00 $239.0K 1.0K 3.9K DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.06 $1.85 $2.0 $15.00 $236.0K 11.8K 1.8K DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.97 $1.85 $1.97 $15.00 $217.0K 11.8K 3.3K DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $11.0 $10.95 $10.95 $45.00 $206.9K 713 1.5K DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.87 $10.00 $196.4K 16.1K 16.3K

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology Currently trading with a volume of 157,258,588, the DJT's price is up by 9.99%, now at $52.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

