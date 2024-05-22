Trump Media & Technology's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trump Media & Technology.

Looking at options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $332,020 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $72,343.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $34.0 to $51.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trump Media & Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trump Media & Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $34.0 to $51.0, over the past month.

Trump Media & Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $28.0 $26.65 $28.0 $45.00 $56.0K 234 20 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $51.00 $52.5K 384 53 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $8.15 $7.8 $8.1 $50.00 $52.1K 3.5K 94 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $10.4 $8.55 $10.4 $46.00 $51.5K 72 50 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $18.65 $16.5 $18.65 $34.00 $46.6K 7 0

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

In light of the recent options history for Trump Media & Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Trump Media & Technology's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 68,967, the DJT's price is down by -0.79%, now at $43.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

