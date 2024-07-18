Trump Media & Technology's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trump Media & Technology.

Looking at options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $245,430 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $157,310.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.0 to $65.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trump Media & Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trump Media & Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $32.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $31.9 $30.65 $31.9 $65.00 $95.7K 26 17 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $31.8 $29.9 $31.8 $65.00 $47.7K 26 2 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.3 $8.95 $8.95 $37.50 $44.7K 254 0 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.45 $3.75 $4.2 $32.00 $43.2K 1.9K 6 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.35 $3.9 $4.2 $32.00 $39.9K 1.9K 141

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trump Media & Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology With a volume of 420,584, the price of DJT is up 0.96% at $36.79. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

