Trump Media & Technology Unusual Options Activity For July 29

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DJT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Trump Media & Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $575,602, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $180,298.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $35.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trump Media & Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trump Media & Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.1 $5.7 $5.7 $24.00 $114.0K 379 200 DJT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $18.65 $16.5 $17.51 $12.50 $99.8K 68 62 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.7 $10.0 $10.0 $27.50 $78.0K 141 78 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $3.95 $3.5 $3.5 $30.00 $70.0K 779 605 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.0 $10.85 $11.0 $35.00 $55.0K 3.6K 88

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Present Market Standing of Trump Media & Technology Currently trading with a volume of 2,633,246, the DJT's price is down by -1.56%, now at $30.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.