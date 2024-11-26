Trump Media & Technology Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Trump Media & Technology. Our analysis of options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $836,390, and 10 were calls, valued at $601,794.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $100.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trump Media & Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trump Media & Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.45 $9.25 $9.45 $31.00 $534.9K 181 641 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.0 $13.0 $13.0 $30.00 $130.0K 125 100 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.7 $1.7 $10.00 $89.9K 5.4K 529 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.9 $3.75 $3.85 $30.00 $77.0K 2.1K 255 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.5 $8.7 $9.5 $31.00 $71.2K 181 0

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trump Media & Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Trump Media & Technology Currently trading with a volume of 6,141,789, the DJT's price is up by 0.29%, now at $30.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.