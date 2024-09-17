Trump Media & Technology Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DJT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Trump Media & Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $390,932, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $97,380.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trump Media & Technology options trades today is 2336.38 with a total volume of 943.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trump Media & Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $15.00 $180.0K 2.6K 22 DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.45 $2.44 $2.45 $10.00 $73.5K 411 328 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.95 $5.2 $5.66 $17.50 $56.2K 976 103 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.0 $10.0 $10.0 $25.00 $45.0K 2.5K 47 DJT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $1.45 $1.31 $1.37 $16.00 $41.1K 1.8K 31

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trump Media & Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,433,863, the price of DJT is down -3.13% at $16.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trump Media & Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.