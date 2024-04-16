Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.19, changing hands as low as $22.67 per share. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp shares are currently trading off about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DJT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.40 per share, with $71.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.