Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) Opinions on $3 Billion Crypto Investment Plan

Recent discussions on X about Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) have been ignited by the company's announcement of a plan to raise approximately $3 billion to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, as reported by various news outlets. Many users on the platform are buzzing with speculation about how this bold pivot could impact the stock, with some expressing excitement over the potential for significant gains amid Bitcoin's near-record highs. The conversation is lively, with traders noting the intersection of political narratives and crypto enthusiasm as a potential catalyst for volatility.

However, there is also a notable undercurrent of concern among discussants on X regarding the risks tied to this strategy, especially given the company's reported financial struggles, including a $327.6 million net loss in Q1 2024. Skeptics are highlighting the potential for stock dilution from the planned equity and convertible bond issuance, as well as the inherent volatility of cryptocurrencies. This mix of optimism and caution has created a dynamic and engaging debate across the platform.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Trump Media & Technology Group Insider Trading Activity

Trump Media & Technology Group insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $376,400.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Trump Media & Technology Group Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.