Trump Media strength linked to speculation of Musk bid, NY Post says

The massive run up in shares of Trump Media (DJT) has “been described by me and others as a meme-induced phenomenon,” writes Charles Gasparino, who adds that “On The Money has learned that there might be a better reason why some traders are buying – and maybe holding – the stock even if Trump loses on Tuesday.” The report claims that “people inside the Trump camp have been speculating for weeks now that Truth Social will at some point, maybe sooner rather than later, get subsumed by the mega-MAGA supporting Elon Musk, and his own social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter,” but goes on to add: “Full disclosure: I have not confirmed that speculation with anyone in a position to make the deal happen – neither Musk nor Trump himself”.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.