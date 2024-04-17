Trump Media Stock Too Risky? 3 Safer Stocks to Buy for the Same Price as DJT

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Donald Trump began his first of many criminal trials on Apr. 15. The risk of tying your wagon to such a volatile character when the former president’s freedom is on the line is not the kind of investment most investors are wise to make. Rather than own Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT), many Trump Media stock alternatives exist.

Who are they?

Based on DJT’s market capitalization of $3.4 billion, there are approximately 65 stocks in the Russell 2000 Index within $200 million above and below Trump Media’s market cap.

With Trump Media stock falling like a stone — DJT is down 30% over the past week — I don’t think there’s any question that three of these 65 stocks are safer to buy for the long haul.

I’ll select profitable stocks from three different sectors, something Trump Media will likely never be.

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has a market cap of $3.51 billion, slightly higher than DJT at $3.47 billion. URBN stock is up nearly 6% year-to-date and 39% over the past year.

The specialty retailer is known for its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Nuuly brands. In 2023, the company generated $5.15 billion in revenue and $370 million in operating profits, both considerably higher than a year ago.

The only downside to the performance in 2023 is from its legacy brand. Urban Outfitters saw sales fall nearly 13% in 2023, with an 18% drop in Q4. However, its Nuuly brand, launched in May 2019 and provides a subscription rental service, saw sales nearly double in 2023 to $244.9 million. That eases the pain.

Its shares currently trade for 12.3x its 2023 earnings per share of $3.05 and 10.5x the analyst 2024 estimate of $3.56.

It’s a much cheaper alternative to Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) has a market cap of $3.33 billion, $140 million less than Trump Media. TPH stock is down less than 1% year-to-date (YTD) and up 34% over the past year.

According to Lifestory Research, Tri Pointe is the second-most trusted home builder in the U.S., trailing only Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC), probably my favorite of favorites.

In January, the company released the Tri Pointe Homes Home Buyer app to streamline communication with buyers from signing a contract to closing the house. Apps like this should be commonplace.

I recently traveled to Toronto on Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) for pleasure. It was nice to receive updates about my bag before I boarded the plane and went to baggage claim. Now, I don’t travel a lot, so I’m sure some airlines do more, but the point I’m trying to make is that buying a home is a heck of a lot more expensive than taking a domestic flight. Customer communication should be significantly more streamlined and seamless. Every major homebuilder, national or regional, should have one.

Tri Pointe finished 2023 with a backlog of 2,320 homes valued at $1.6 billion. However, due to lower home prices, its earnings fell from 2022. That will remain the situation until interest rates fall.

You’ll have to be patient.

St. Joe Company (JOE)

St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has a market cap of $3.27 billion, $200 million less than Trump Media. TPH stock is down nearly 5% YTD and up 34% over the past year.

It has been a long time since I’ve written about or even thought about the Florida land development company, formerly the St. Joe Paper Company.

I wrote about St. Joe in February 2013, when portfolio manager Bruce Berkowitz’s Fairholme Fund (MUTF:FAIRX) was doing alright. In the 11 years since, it’s gone sideways, while the S&P 500 gained 235%. Ouch.

Berkowitz still manages FAIRX. Between Fairholme Capital’s stake in St. Joe and Berkowitz’s personal holdings, the portfolio manager controls nearly 39% of the company.

If you look at the company’s Q4 2023 results, you will see a business with three excellent revenue streams: real estate (48% of revenue), hospitality (39%), and leasing (13%). In 2023, it generated $90.7 million in operating income from $389.2 million in revenue.

The hidden value of JOE stock is the 16 joint ventures (JVs) it’s involved in.

The unconsolidated JVs generated $351 million of revenue in 2023, up from $169.5 million in 2022. These generated pre-tax income of $22.7 million, a 34% return on investment. These results are excluded from the consolidated results.

On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

