Trump Media, Rumble File Emergency Motion To Block Suspension In Brazil, Stock Down

February 24, 2025 — 09:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (DJT) and Rumble Inc. (RUM) Monday announced that they have filed an emergency motion in U.S. federal court to block a Brazilian judge's order suspending Rumble in Brazil.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued gag orders requiring Rumble to censor a Brazilian journalist in the U.S. Rumble refused, leading Moraes to suspend its operations, impose fines, and threaten CEO Chris Pavlovski with criminal charges.

Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes condemned the actions as abuses of power and reaffirmed support for Rumble. The motion was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

DJT is currently trading at $26.65 down 1.26 percent or $0.34 on the Nasdaq.

RUM is currently trading at $9.79 down 6.74 percent or $0.71 on the Nasdaq.

