Trump Media (NASDAQ:DJT) Gains on Foiled Assassination Plot

Shares of Trump Media and Technology (DJT) were on an upswing in pre-market trading after the U.S. Secret Service foiled an assassination attempt on Presidential candidate Donald Trump for a second time. This assassination attempt comes amid a chaotic presidential campaign in the U.S.

Gunman Targets Trump in Assassination Attempt

Apparently, a gunman was hiding in the bushes near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course on Sunday, just a few hundred yards from where Trump was playing golf. The suspect was arrested after fleeing in a vehicle, following several Secret Service agents firing at him. The suspect left behind two backpacks and an AK-47-style rifle. This incident follows an earlier attempt on Trump’s life two months ago when he was grazed by a bullet at a rally.

Following the foiled attempt, Trump commented on social media, “I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes — it was certainly an interesting day!”

Meanwhile, Trump stated that he has no plans to sell his stake in the social media company following the expiry of his lockup agreement, which now allows him to sell his shares.

Is DJT Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

While none of the Wall Street analysts are covering DJT stock, over the past three months, DJT has slid by more than 40%. Using TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, the indicators seem to point to a negative outlook for DJT stock. Indeed, the overall consensus pictured below shows that five indicators are Bullish, compared to five Neutral and 12 Bearish indicators.

See more DJT technical analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.