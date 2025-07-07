Trump Media Launches Truth+ Platform Internationally with Newsmax Channel Now Accessible Worldwide

Truth+ platform now offers international access to Newsmax, expanding its global streaming capabilities across multiple devices.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. has announced the successful international launch of its streaming platform Truth+, which now features Newsmax and is accessible via various apps and web platforms globally. This expansion will enable viewers worldwide to access Newsmax's programming, supporting the network’s international growth efforts. CEO Devin Nunes expressed gratitude for the quick rollout and highlighted the platform's mission to offer alternative news perspectives against mainstream narratives. Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy praised the collaboration, emphasizing the potential for global reach. The Truth+ platform will continue to evolve with updates for more devices as the rollout progresses.

Potential Positives

The Truth+ platform has successfully launched globally, expanding the reach of Trump Media and its streaming services.

The availability of Newsmax on international Truth+ apps enhances Newsmax’s global presence and supports its expansion efforts.

Partnership with Newsmax demonstrates a collaborative approach, potentially increasing viewership and credibility for both organizations.

The expansion to LG and Samsung connected TVs indicates plans for broader device compatibility, which could enhance user accessibility and engagement.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty for investors and could lead to skepticism about the company's ability to achieve its goals.

The mention of ongoing beta testing for the streaming technology may indicate that the platform is not fully ready for a global launch, potentially leading to service and reliability concerns.

The focus on "challenging the woke news monolith" suggests a polarizing business strategy that may alienate segments of the audience and impact user growth.

FAQ

What is Truth+ and when was it launched internationally?

Truth+ is a streaming platform from Trump Media, launched globally on July 07, 2025.

Which devices support Truth+ apps?

Truth+ apps are available for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku connected TVs.

How can I access Newsmax internationally?

Newsmax is available internationally on all Truth+ apps and via the web platform.

Who are the key executives behind this expansion?

Devin Nunes is the CEO of Trump Media, and Chris Ruddy is the CEO of Newsmax.

What is the mission of Trump Media?

Trump Media aims to combat Big Tech's censorship by providing a platform for free speech and alternative viewpoints.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $558,399 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Newsmax Now Available Internationally on Truth+ Apps and the Web







SARASOTA, Fla., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that the Company has successfully launched the Truth+ platform globally.





Streaming channels and video on demand content are now available globally on Truth+ apps for iOS and Android devices, on the Web, and on Truth+ apps for Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku connected TVs.





Additionally, the flagship Newsmax channel is now available on all international Truth+ apps and on the Web, which will greatly contribute to Newsmax’s ongoing international expansion efforts.





Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, “We’re gratified by the fast introduction of Truth+ to international markets and look forward to completing the rollout across all devices and operating systems. I’d like to thank Newsmax in particular for partnering with Trump Media for this expansion, which will bring the network’s unique programming to major new markets. There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we’re laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary.”





Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said, “Devin Nunes has done a remarkable job growing Truth Social and now Truth+ in the U.S., it’s only natural they would grow globally and we’re proud to partner with him and Trump Media on this expansion.”





Truth+ apps will become available globally for LG and Samsung connect TVs as the apps are approved. Truth+ apps can be downloaded from the relevant app stores around the world.





Trump Media anticipates that, as the global Truth+ rollout progresses, the Company will continue to stress and beta test the streaming technology while collecting input from users and will announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Trump Media’s Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including expected potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, the timing and price of any share or convertible note repurchases, our Bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Newsmax







Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable stations, as well as a major satellite system. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches 20 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse.”







Newsmax’s





Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to the factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Newsmax’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.





For more information, please visit



Investor Relations | Newsmax Inc.









Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:



shannon.devine@mzgroup.us









Media Contact









press@tmtgcorp.com





