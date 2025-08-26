Trump Media To Integrate CRO Token On Its Truth Social And Truth+ Platforms

(RTTNews) - Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (DJT) has signed a mutual cooperation agreement and a purchase agreement creating a strategic partnership with Crypto.com. Trump Media will introduce a rewards system on the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms that uses the Crypto.com digital wallet infrastructure and that adopts the Cronos, or CRO, digital currency as a utility token.

Trump Media will purchase approximately $105 million in CRO for its balance sheet and Crypto.com will purchase $50 million in shares of common stock in Trump Media. Trump Media will secure its CRO with Crypto.com Custody service.

