Trump Media To Integrate CRO Token On Its Truth Social And Truth+ Platforms

August 26, 2025 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (DJT) has signed a mutual cooperation agreement and a purchase agreement creating a strategic partnership with Crypto.com. Trump Media will introduce a rewards system on the Truth Social and Truth+ platforms that uses the Crypto.com digital wallet infrastructure and that adopts the Cronos, or CRO, digital currency as a utility token.

Trump Media will purchase approximately $105 million in CRO for its balance sheet and Crypto.com will purchase $50 million in shares of common stock in Trump Media. Trump Media will secure its CRO with Crypto.com Custody service.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

