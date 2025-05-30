Trump Media Implements Comprehensive Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Following $2.44 Billion Capital Raise

Trump Media raises $2.44 billion to develop a Bitcoin treasury, enhancing its asset portfolio for future growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. has successfully completed a private placement offering totaling approximately $2.44 billion, involving 55.9 million shares of common stock and $1 billion in convertible senior secured notes. With about $2.32 billion in net proceeds, the company plans to establish a significant Bitcoin treasury, positioning itself as one of the largest Bitcoin holders among publicly-traded U.S. companies. CEO Devin Nunes emphasized that this financial maneuver will enhance the company's liquidity and enable expansive growth, aligning with their vision for the America First economy. The offering coupled with existing liquid assets will provide the company with over $3 billion to support its corporate strategies and initiatives. Legal and financial advisement for the offering was provided by multiple firms, with custody of the Bitcoin treasury to be handled by Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital.

Potential Positives

Trump Media raised approximately $2.44 billion through a successful private placement offering, significantly enhancing its financial resources.

The company's new Bitcoin treasury strategy positions it to be one of the largest Bitcoin holders among publicly-traded U.S. firms, potentially increasing its market competitiveness and appeal to investors.

The offering provides Trump Media with more than $3 billion in liquid assets, allowing for greater operational flexibility and the ability to advance its strategic initiatives.

CEO Devin Nunes emphasized the financial freedom this deal brings, indicating a commitment to rapid expansion and alignment with the "America First economy."

Potential Negatives

The offering of convertible senior secured notes due 2028 may raise concerns about the company's debt levels and financial stability, as it suggests a reliance on debt funding for its Bitcoin strategy.

The significant investment in a Bitcoin treasury may expose the company to high volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrency, potentially impacting its financial performance and shareholder value.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties surrounding the company's future plans and strategies, indicating that shareholders may face unpredictable outcomes.

FAQ

What is Trump Media's new Bitcoin treasury strategy?

Trump Media is launching a Bitcoin treasury strategy utilizing approximately $2.32 billion from its recent private placement offering.

How much money did Trump Media raise in the private placement offering?

Trump Media raised approximately $2.44 billion through the sale of common stock and convertible senior secured notes.

Who are the placement agents for the offering?

The placement agents include Yorkville Securities, LLC, Clear Street LLC, BTIG, LLC, and Cohen & Company Capital Markets.

What will Trump Media do with the proceeds from the offering?

The proceeds will be used to create a Bitcoin treasury and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

How will Trump's Bitcoin strategy impact its financial position?

The strategy will position Trump Media among the top Bitcoin holders among publicly-traded U.S. firms with over $3 billion in liquid assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $376,400.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company Launches Far-Reaching Bitcoin Treasury Strategy







SARASOTA, Fla., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that it has closed its previously announced private placement offering (“the Offering”) with approximately 50 institutional investors.





The Offering consisted of the sale of (i) 55,857,181 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a price of $25.72 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.44 billion and (ii) 0.00% convertible senior secured notes due 2028 in the principal amount of $1.00 billion, at the conversion price of $34.72 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.44 billion. Trump Media will use the approximately $2.32 billion in net proceeds from the Offering to create a Bitcoin treasury and for other general corporate purposes and working capital.





One of the largest Bitcoin treasury deals for any public company, the net proceeds from this Offering and the Company’s strategy will make Trump Media one of the top Bitcoin holders among publicly-traded U.S. firms with one of the most comprehensive Bitcoin treasury strategies.





Trump Media’s CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, “Trump Media is focused on acquiring great assets, and this deal will give us the financial freedom to implement the rest of our strategies. It means the Company will have more than $3 billion in liquid assets and our shareholders will have exposure to Bitcoin. The deal positions Trump Media for the kind of rapid expansion we’ve always envisioned, and we look forward to advancing even further throughout the America First economy.”





The Offering will place Bitcoin on Trump Media’s balance sheet alongside existing cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $759.0 million as of the end of the first quarter of 2025.





Yorkville Securities, LLC and Clear Street LLC acted as Co-lead placement agents, with BTIG, LLC and Cohen & Company Capital Markets acting as Co-placement agents (collectively, the “Placement Agents”). Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as financial advisor. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company. Reed Smith LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Placement Agents.





Crypto.com and Anchorage Digital will provide custody for Trump Media’s Bitcoin treasury.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in the United States or any other state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including expected potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, our Bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:



shannon.devine@mzgroup.us









Media Contact







press@tmtgcorp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.