Trump Media Group Seeks $3 Billion War Chest to Buy Bitcoin and Crypto Assets: FT

Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social and controlled by the Trump family, is preparing to raise a staggering $3 billion to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, according to the Financial Times.



JUST IN: Trump Media Group to raise $3 billion to buy Bitcoin and crypto — Financial Times pic.twitter.com/VEyvy5vpGZ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 26, 2025

The media venture plans to secure $2 billion in fresh equity and another $1 billion through a convertible bond offering, those familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. The capital raise could be formally announced ahead of The Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas this week, where Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Trump’s crypto advisor David Sachs are expected to speak.

The secondary equity offering will be carried out on an at-the-market basis, meaning shares are expected to be priced near the most recent closing price of $25.72, giving TMTG a current valuation of nearly $6 billion.

TMTG’s push comes amid a wider cryptocurrency resurgence. Bitcoin hit a new record of $111,999 last week, and investor interest in crypto-related plays has surged. The strategy echoes that of Strategy, which used a similar blend of debt and equity financing to buy tens of billions of dollars in Bitcoin—catapulting its market cap to over $100 billion.

Although the news is still yet to be confirmed by TMTG, a comment they made to the Financial Times may give some doubt to the validity of the story:

“Apparently the Financial Times has dumb writers listening to even dumber sources”, reportedly said TMTG. A White House spokesperson also declined to weigh in. Representatives for Donald Trump Jr. did not respond to requests for comment and Reuters also did not immediately receive a request for comment.

TMTG’s deepening crypto pivot has included a slew of ventures: an NFT trading card series, two memecoins, investments in crypto miner American Bitcoin and stablecoin platform World Liberty Financial, and an upcoming crypto ETF.

After returning to the White House last year, Trump transferred his 53% stake in TMTG—worth roughly $3 billion—to a revocable trust controlled by Donald Trump Jr., who holds full investment and voting authority.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.

