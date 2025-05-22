Trump Media Expands Truth+ Streaming Availability to Samsung and LG Connected TVs

Truth+ streaming service now available on Samsung and LG TVs, offering family-friendly content and alternative programming.

Quiver AI Summary

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. announced that its streaming service, Truth+, is now available on connected TVs from Samsung and LG, as well as Roku. Truth+ offers a range of family-friendly programming aimed at patriotic viewers seeking alternatives to mainstream media. The platform includes live channels, on-demand content, and features such as live TV rewind and network DVR. Users can access Truth+ on various devices, including iOS and Android. The company emphasizes its commitment to ensuring that the service remains viable against Big Tech's influence. They are currently in a rollout phase and plan to gather user feedback to refine their streaming technology.

Potential Positives

Truth+ is now available on popular connected TVs such as Samsung and LG, expanding the platform's reach and accessibility to a broader audience.

The addition of Roku support allows for a comprehensive lineup of Truth+ content, potentially increasing user engagement and viewership.

Truth+ differentiates itself by offering family-friendly and conservative-oriented content, targeting a specific demographic seeking alternatives to mainstream media.

The company's custom-designed Content Delivery Network (CDN) enhances streaming performance and aims to provide a more resilient service against perceived censorship.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on "forward-looking statements" highlights uncertainty and risk regarding the company's future performance and plans, which may cause concern for investors.

The emphasis on features designed to render the service "uncancellable" by Big Tech suggests an adversarial posture that could alienate potential partnerships or limit market reach.

The targeting of "patriotic Americans" and mention of "woke entertainment corporations" may limit the potential audience by narrowing the appeal of the service to a specific demographic, which could hinder broad market acceptance.

FAQ

What is Truth+ streaming service?

Truth+ is a streaming platform offering family-friendly programming, including live TV, documentaries, and entertainment for patriotic viewers.

Which TVs support the Truth+ app?

The Truth+ app is available on Roku TVs, Samsung connected TVs (2022 and later), and LG connected TVs.

How can I sign in to Truth+?

Users can sign in using Truth Social credentials or by creating a new account during the Truth+ sign-up process.

What features does Truth+ offer?

Truth+ includes features like live TV rewind, catch-up TV, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface option.

Is Truth+ available on mobile devices?

Yes, Truth+ is available on iOS, Android devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, and the Web.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $376,400.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Trump Media’s TV Streaming Also Now Available on Samsung, LG Connected TVs







SARASOTA, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that, in addition to live TV, on-demand TV streaming content for Truth+ is now available on connected TV apps for Roku TV sets, giving Roku the full slate of Truth+ content. The Company further announced that all Truth+ programming is now available on Samsung connected TVs manufactured since 2022 as well as LG connected TVs.





Truth+ offers family-friendly TV programming for patriotic Americans who want an alternative to woke entertainment corporations and biased news channels. The service provides news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, and more, featuring both live TV channels and Video on Demand.





Also available on iOS devices, Android devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, and on the Web, Truth+ offers features including live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface option. More information on Truth+ is available



at this link



.





Connected TV viewers can download the Truth+ app directly from their TV’s app store and sign in by scanning a QR code with their phone or by using a passcode. Viewers can use their Truth Social credentials to sign in to Truth+ or create an account during the Truth+ sign-up process.





TMTG anticipates that, as the rollout progresses, the Company will continue to stress and beta test the streaming technology while collecting input from users and to announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete.





TMTG's ultra-fast streaming technology is powered through its custom-designed, multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN) using the Company's own servers, routers, and software stack, created with the goal of rendering the service uncancellable by Big Tech.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:





shannon.devine@mzgroup.us











Media Contact







press@tmtgcorp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.