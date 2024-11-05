Trump Media continues to explore potential M&A, includes fintech realm

The company said, “This has been an extraordinary quarter for the Company, for Truth Social users, and for our legion of retail investors who support our mission to serve as a beachhead for free speech on the Internet,” TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said. “Since announcing our agreement in July 2024 to acquire TV streaming technology, in less than four months, we’ve built our own nationwide TV content distribution network, introduced live TV streaming on the Truth Social platform, and launched our own OTT TV service, Truth+, on the Web and with native apps for iOS, Android, and connected TVs. Even as we continue to enhance the Truth Social site, we’ve expanded our core ecosystem in our effort to make Truth Social a central hub for news, entertainment, and discussion. Additionally, by establishing our proprietary content delivery network and overall tech stack, we are maximizing our independence from Big Tech. These actions are not the end of our expansion but merely the beginning, as TMTG continues to explore additional possibilities for growth such as potential mergers and acquisitions with companies that would benefit from Trump Media (DJT) technology and branding, including in the realm of fintech.”

