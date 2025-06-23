Markets
DJT

Trump Media Board Approves Stock Buyback

June 23, 2025 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of the companys common stock. The Share Repurchase authorization would be funded separately from, and would not alter, Trump Medias previously announced Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "The Board took a vote of confidence in our company, our stock, and our strategic plans. Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DJT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.