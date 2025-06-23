Trump Media Board Approves Stock Buyback

(RTTNews) - Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of the companys common stock. The Share Repurchase authorization would be funded separately from, and would not alter, Trump Medias previously announced Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "The Board took a vote of confidence in our company, our stock, and our strategic plans. Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.