Trump Media announces all TV streaming data centers operational

Trump Media (DJT) & Technology is announcing today that it has completed the initial deployment of its cross-country network of data centers that power its custom-built content delivery network DC, and all planned data centers are now fully operational. “This is a big achievement in the continuing rollout of our TV streaming platform,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. “We’ve optimized our CDN to operate fast, reliably, and with tremendous capacity, and the results are outstanding. As TMTG maintains nearly $700 million in cash and no debt, we’re turning Truth+ into a vital part of our effort to create an uncancellable free-speech beachhead for news, discussion, and entertainment.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DJT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.