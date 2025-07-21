Trump Media and Technology Group Reveals $2 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Strategy as Part of $3 Billion Liquid Asset Holdings

Trump Media announces $2 billion in Bitcoin holdings as part of its treasury strategy, utilizing $3 billion in liquid assets.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., which operates the social media platform Truth Social and the streaming service Truth+, announced it has accumulated approximately $2 billion in bitcoin and related securities as part of its bitcoin treasury strategy, representing about two-thirds of its total $3 billion in liquid assets. An additional $300 million has been allocated to an options acquisition strategy for these assets. The company intends to continue acquiring bitcoin and may convert its options into spot bitcoin based on market conditions. CEO Devin Nunes emphasized that this strategy aims to ensure the company's financial independence, protect against potential discrimination by financial institutions, and create synergies with planned utility tokens for their platforms. The release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future plans and acknowledges the inherent risks involved.

Potential Positives

Trump Media has successfully accumulated approximately $2 billion in bitcoin and bitcoin-related securities, significantly enhancing its financial position with around two-thirds of its $3 billion in liquid assets now in these holdings.

The company is allocating approximately $300 million to an options acquisition strategy for bitcoin-related securities, which suggests proactive financial management and commitment to its bitcoin treasury strategy.

Trump Media's strategy is aimed at ensuring financial independence and protection against discrimination by financial institutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovative financial strategies in the current market environment.

The introduction of a utility token within the Truth Social ecosphere indicates potential future revenue generation and growth opportunities for the company's ecosystem.

Potential Negatives

Heavy reliance on bitcoin and bitcoin-related securities (approximately two-thirds of liquid assets) could expose the company to significant market volatility and financial risk.

Forward-looking statements include inherent risks and uncertainties, which could imply a lack of confidence in achieving the stated financial goals and strategies.

Potential issues with regulatory compliance regarding the acquisition of securities and the launch of financial services may arise due to the complex nature of cryptocurrency laws.

FAQ

What is Trump Media's Bitcoin treasury strategy?

Trump Media's Bitcoin treasury strategy involves accumulating bitcoin and bitcoin-related securities, currently valued at approximately $2 billion.

How much liquid assets does Trump Media hold?

Trump Media holds approximately $3 billion in liquid assets, with two-thirds allocated to bitcoin and related securities.

What is the purpose of Trump Media's bitcoin acquisitions?

The bitcoin acquisitions are intended to generate revenues and potentially acquire additional crypto assets for the company.

Who is the CEO of Trump Media?

Devin Nunes is the CEO and President of Trump Media, overseeing the company's strategic initiatives.

What platforms does Trump Media operate?

Trump Media operates Truth Social, Truth+, and the upcoming financial services brand, Truth.Fi.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $558,399 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that the Company has accumulated approximately $2 billion in bitcoin and bitcoin-related securities as part of its previously announced bitcoin treasury strategy.





The holdings now comprise around two-thirds of Trump Media’s approximately $3 billion in liquid assets.





Furthermore, approximately $300 million of additional capital has been allocated to an options acquisition strategy for bitcoin-related securities. Trump Media plans to continue acquiring bitcoin and bitcoin-related assets and to convert its options into spot bitcoin, depending on market conditions. These assets will be used by the company to generate revenues and potentially to acquire additional crypto assets.





Trump Media's CEO and President Devin Nunes said, “We’re rigorously implementing our publicly announced strategy and fulfilling our bitcoin treasury plan. These assets help ensure our Company’s financial freedom, help protect us against discrimination by financial institutions, and will create synergies with the utility token we’re planning to introduce across the Truth Social ecosphere.”





This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including expected potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, our Bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







