Trump Media and Technology Group Joins Rumble in Lawsuit Against Brazilian Supreme Court Censorship Demands

TMTG and Rumble filed a lawsuit against Brazilian Justice Moraes, challenging censorship orders that violate free speech rights.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) has joined Rumble in a federal lawsuit to challenge Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's orders that compel Rumble to censor a U.S.-based Brazilian user’s accounts. The lawsuit, filed in Tampa, Florida, argues that these gag orders infringe on free speech rights and would violate the First Amendment if enforced in the U.S. TMTG's CEO, Devin Nunes, emphasized the company's commitment to free expression and denounced the demands for political censorship. The orders include measures such as account suspensions, information disclosures, daily fines, and threats to shut down Rumble, which could harm TMTG’s operations as their platform Truth Social relies on Rumble’s servers. TMTG aims to counter Big Tech's perceived censorship and promote free speech through its platforms.

Potential Positives

TMTG's joint lawsuit with Rumble underscores its commitment to free speech, aligning with the core mission of the company and enhancing its public image as a defender of First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit aims to prevent governmental censorship, a significant issue that resonates with many users who value free expression, potentially attracting a broader user base to TMTG's platforms.

By publicly taking a stand against censorship and unjust legal demands, TMTG positions itself as a key player in the ongoing discourse about tech regulation and user rights, which may strengthen its brand loyalty among supporters of free speech.

Potential Negatives

The lawsuit filed by TMTG in response to the Brazilian Supreme Court's gag orders could draw negative attention to the company's legal challenges and potential difficulties in international operations.

Compliance with the gag orders threatens operational integrity, as failure to do so could directly harm TMTG's platform, which relies on Rumble's servers.

The emphasis on political censorship suggests that TMTG may face ongoing scrutiny and controversy over its role in the broader cultural and political climate, potentially alienating users or investors who disagree with its stance.

FAQ

What is the main purpose of TMTG's lawsuit?

The lawsuit aims to prevent Brazilian Justice Moraes from imposing gag orders that censor political opinions on Rumble.

How does TMTG support free speech?

TMTG promotes free expression through its platforms like Truth Social, advocating against censorship by Big Tech companies.

What implications does the gag order have for Rumble?

The gag order threatens Rumble’s operation by imposing fines, demanding user information, and potentially shutting down the platform.

Who is TMTG's CEO and what did he say about the lawsuit?

TMTG's CEO is Devin Nunes, who emphasized the company’s commitment to free expression and opposition to political censorship.

What platforms does TMTG operate?

TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform, Truth+, a streaming service, and is launching Truth.Fi, a FinTech brand.

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, joined Rumble today in filing a lawsuit to halt attempts by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to force Rumble to censor accounts belonging to a U.S.-based Brazilian user.





The lawsuit, filed in U.S. federal court in Tampa, Florida, aims to free Rumble from Moraes gag orders clearly intended to suppress the political opinions of a Rumble user. Such censorship would violate TMTG’s and Rumble’s commitment to free speech and—if enforced in the United States—violate the First Amendment as well as other laws.





TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, “TMTG is firmly committed to upholding the right to free expression. This is not just a slogan, it’s the core mission of this company. We’re proud to join our partner Rumble in standing against unjust demands for political censorship regardless of who makes them.”





Moraes’s gag orders demand the suspension and prohibit the creation of accounts, require Rumble to turn over account-holder information, impose daily fines, and compel potential shutdowns of Rumble. Compliance with the gag orders would directly harm TMTG—whose global online platform Truth Social is powered by Rumble servers.





The text of the lawsuit is available



at this link



.







About TMTG







The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







