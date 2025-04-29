Trump Media and Technology Group Issues Shareholder Letter Ahead of Annual Meeting

Trump Media and Technology Group announces shareholder letter ahead of annual meeting, detailing business updates and future plans.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG), which operates the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming service Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, has released a letter to shareholders ahead of its annual meeting on April 30, 2025. The letter emphasizes TMTG's mission to combat Big Tech censorship by providing platforms for free expression and promoting family-friendly content. Shareholders are encouraged to review the letter and find details on voting and meeting participation online. The press release also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may differ from expectations due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. is expanding its portfolio with the upcoming launch of Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand.

The company is engaging directly with shareholders by providing information on how to vote and participate in the annual meeting, indicating transparency and communication.

Truth Social serves as a platform promoting free speech, which may resonate with a target audience concerned about censorship in social media.

The announcement of Truth+, a family-friendly TV streaming platform, positions the company to tap into the growing streaming market while appealing to family-oriented consumers.

Potential Negatives

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements in the press release may create uncertainty for shareholders regarding the company's future performance and prospects.

The warning about potential risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could raise concerns about the feasibility of their business strategies and product launches.

Disclosure of risks related to developing and maintaining user base, achieving profitability, and managing growth suggests significant challenges ahead for the company.

FAQ

What is Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG)?

TMTG operates the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming service Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi.

When is TMTG's annual meeting?

The annual meeting is scheduled for April 30, 2025.

Where can I find the letter to shareholders?

The letter to shareholders can be accessed at the following link: [Letter to Shareholders](https://api.mziq.com/mzfilemanager/v2/d/83a9acb7-4ada-4a58-97e4-257b49aec76b/4f84edfe-08f2-6818-e184-5a691b3f6cd8?origin=1).

How can shareholders participate in the annual meeting?

Shareholders can find detailed information on voting and participation at proxydocs.com/djt.

What is the mission of TMTG?

TMTG's mission is to combat Big Tech's censorship and promote free speech online.

$DJT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DJT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 405,059 shares for an estimated $12,349,701 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 151,183 shares for an estimated $4,140,896 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 15,917 shares for an estimated $512,368

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, has published a letter to shareholders in advance of its annual meeting on April 30, 2025. The letter is posted at this link:



https://api.mziq.com/mzfilemanager/v2/d/83a9acb7-4ada-4a58-97e4-257b49aec76b/4f84edfe-08f2-6818-e184-5a691b3f6cd8?origin=1



.





TMTG shareholders can find more information on how to vote and how to participate in the annual meeting at



proxydocs.com/djt



.







About TMTG







The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and include, for example, statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of TMTG, Truth.Fi, and its products and services. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events, including the rollout of products and features and the future plans, regulatory approval, timing and potential success of our future collaborations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date of this press release. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of Truth.Fi and our future collaborations; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; our ability to develop and launch new products and offerings; our ability to obtain regulatory approval; our limited operating history making it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; our inability to effectively manage future growth and achieve operational efficiencies; our inability to grow or maintain our active user base; our inability to achieve or maintain profitability; occurrence of a cyber incident resulting in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; potential diversion of management's attention and consumption of resources as a result of new products and strategies; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:



shannon.devine@mzgroup.us









Media Contact









press@tmtgcorp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.