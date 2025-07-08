Trump Media and Technology Group Files Registration Statement for Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF

Trump Media filed a registration statement for the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, holding major cryptocurrencies.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. has filed an initial registration statement with the SEC for the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, which will primarily invest in various cryptocurrencies, specifically allocating 70% of its assets to Bitcoin, 15% to Ether, and smaller percentages to Solana, Cronos, and Ripple. The ETF, sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, aims to reflect the price performance of these cryptocurrencies and will have Crypto.com as its digital asset custodian and liquidity provider. The ETF’s launch is contingent upon SEC approval and effectiveness of the registration statement, with shares expected to be listed on NYSE Arca. Trump Media's mission is to promote free speech through its platforms, including Truth Social and Truth+.

The filing of the initial registration statement for the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF positions Trump Media as a key player in the growing cryptocurrency investment space.

The ETF aims to hold and manage a diversified portfolio of significant cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and others, which may attract investment from crypto enthusiasts.

Partnership with Crypto.com as the exclusive digital asset custodian and execution agent enhances credibility and operational support for the ETF.

Listing of the ETF shares on NYSE Arca could improve the company’s visibility and accessibility in the financial markets.

The announcement of the ETF is contingent on the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and SEC approval, indicating uncertainty about its launch.

Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, which could expose the company and its investors to significant financial risk.

The reliance on a third-party custodian (Crypto.com) for managing the ETF raises concerns regarding the security and management of the assets involved.

What is the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF?

The ETF will hold major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and others, reflecting their price performance.

Who is the custodian for the Truth Social ETF?

Crypto.com will act as the exclusive digital asset custodian for the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF.

When will the ETF be launched?

The launch is pending the effectiveness of the SEC registration statement and approval of a Form 19b-4 filing.

How will the ETF's assets be allocated?

70% in Bitcoin, 15% in Ether, 8% in Solana, 5% in Cronos, and 2% in Ripple.

Where will the ETF shares be listed?

Upon launch, the ETF shares will be listed on NYSE Arca.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $558,399 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, Fla., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) (“Trump Media” or the “Company”), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the initial registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) for the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, B.T. (“the ETF”). The ETF will hold Bitcoin, Ether, Solana (“SOL”), Cronos (“CRO”) and Ripple (“XRP”) directly, with 70% of its assets invested in Bitcoin, 15% in Ether, 8% in SOL, 5% in CRO and 2% in XRP, and offer its shares (the “Shares”) to investors, aiming to reflect the price performance of Bitcoin, Ether, SOL, CRO and XRP.





Crypto.com will act as the ETF’s exclusive digital asset custodian and prime execution agent, as well as staking and liquidity provider.





The launch of the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF is pending effectiveness of the Registration Statement as well as approval of a Form 19b-4 filing with the SEC. Upon launch, the Shares will be listed on NYSE Arca. Yorkville America Digital is acting as the sponsor of the ETF.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including expected potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, our Bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







No Offer or Sale of Securities







The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.





A registration statement relating to the Shares has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Shares or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of the Shares or any other securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:



shannon.devine@mzgroup.us









Media Contact







press@tmtgcorp.com



