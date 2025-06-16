Trump Media and Technology Group Files Registration Statement for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF

Trump Media filed an S-1 registration for a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, pending SEC approval for launch.

Quiver AI Summary

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. announced the filing of an initial registration statement with the SEC for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, which will invest 75% in Bitcoin and 25% in Ether. Crypto.com will act as the custodian and execution agent for the ETF, which aims to reflect the price performance of these cryptocurrencies. The ETF's shares are intended to be listed on NYSE Arca following regulatory approval. The company, which also operates the social media platform Truth Social and the streaming service Truth+, positions itself as a proponent of free speech against Big Tech censorship. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company’s strategic plans, with explicit caution about uncertainties and risks associated with these projections.

Potential Positives

The filing of the initial registration statement for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF marks a significant step in expanding Trump Media's financial services and investment offerings.

The ETF's strategy of holding Bitcoin and Ether directly could attract cryptocurrency investors and diversify the company's revenue streams.

Engaging Crypto.com as the exclusive custodian and execution agent provides credibility and aligns the ETF with an established player in the cryptocurrency market.

Potential Negatives

The ETF's launch is pending effectiveness of the Registration Statement and SEC approval, indicating uncertainty and potential delays in its availability to investors.

Forward-looking statements present significant risks and uncertainties, highlighting that the company's projected plans, including the ETF, may not materialize as expected.

The disclaimer that the proposed offering can only be made via a prospectus indicates that the company is not yet ready to sell the Shares, which may diminish investor confidence or interest.

FAQ

What is the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF?

The Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF will hold Bitcoin and Ether directly, with 75% in Bitcoin and 25% in Ether.

Who is the custodian for the ETF?

Crypto.com will act as the exclusive custodian and prime execution agent for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF.

Where will the ETF shares be listed?

The ETF shares will be listed on NYSE Arca upon effectiveness of the Registration Statement.

What is Trump Media's mission?

Trump Media aims to end Big Tech's censorship by promoting free speech through its platforms like Truth Social and Truth+.

How can I obtain the prospectus for the ETF?

The preliminary prospectus will be available for free on the SEC website at www.sec.gov when it becomes available.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $558,399 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) (“Trump Media” or the “Company”), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the initial registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, B.T. (“the ETF”). The ETF will hold Bitcoin and Ether directly, with 75% of its assets invested in Bitcoin and 25% in Ether, and offer its shares (the “Shares”) to investors, aiming to reflect the price performance of Bitcoin and Ether.





Crypto.com will act as the ETF’s exclusive Bitcoin and Ether custodian and prime execution agent, as well as staking and liquidity provider.





The launch of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF is pending effectiveness of the Registration Statement as well as approval of a Form 19b-4 filing with the SEC. Upon launch, the Shares will be listed on NYSE Arca. Yorkville America Digital is acting as the sponsor of the ETF.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including expected potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, our Bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







No Offer or Sale of Securities







The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.





A registration statement relating to the Shares has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Shares or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of the Shares or any other securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:



shannon.devine@mzgroup.us









Media Contact







press@tmtgcorp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.