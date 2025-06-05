Trump Media and Technology Group Files Registration Statement for $2.3 Billion Debt and Equity Deals, Aiming to Establish Bitcoin Treasury

Trump Media filed an S-3 registration statement with the SEC for $2.3 billion in debt and equity deals.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. has filed a registration statement with the SEC concerning debt and equity subscription agreements that raised approximately $2.3 billion from around fifty investors, marking it as one of the largest Bitcoin treasury deals for a public company. The funds will be used to create a Bitcoin treasury and for general corporate purposes. The registration seeks to register about 56 million shares of equity and 29 million shares related to convertible notes for resale by the investors. Additionally, the company is including a universal shelf in the registration to provide flexibility for future initiatives like mergers and capital raising offerings. CEO Devin Nunes emphasized that these resources will enable the company's rapid expansion and access to capital markets.

Trump Media raised approximately $2.3 billion through debt and equity subscription agreements, enabling significant financial backing for growth initiatives.

The company is establishing a Bitcoin treasury, positioning itself at the forefront of cryptocurrency adoption as a public company.

Becoming form S-3 eligible and including a universal shelf in the registration statement provides the company with increased flexibility for future capital raising and strategic initiatives.

CEO Devin Nunes emphasized the intention to use the raised capital for rapid expansion, potential acquisitions, and increasing user engagement within the "patriot economy."

The press release indicates that Trump Media has filed a registration statement related to debt and equity agreements, which may raise concerns about the company's reliance on external funding rather than organic growth.

The use of proceeds for creating a Bitcoin treasury could be seen as speculative, raising concerns among investors about the potential volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrency investments.

The reliance on forward-looking statements and caution regarding achieving anticipated goals may create uncertainty and diminish investor confidence in the company's future performance.

What recent financial action did Trump Media announce?

Trump Media filed a registration statement for debt and equity agreements that raised approximately $2.3 billion.

How will Trump Media use the $2.3 billion proceeds?

The funds will create a Bitcoin treasury and support general corporate purposes.

What securities are included in the Registration Statement?

The Registration Statement seeks to register approximately 56 million shares of equity and 29 million shares from convertible notes.

What is the purpose of the universal shelf included in the Registration Statement?

The shelf provides Trump Media flexibility for future funding initiatives, including potential mergers and acquisitions.

What is the mission of Trump Media?

Trump Media aims to protect free speech and provide a platform against censorship by Big Tech.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $376,400.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on form S-3 (“Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to debt and equity subscription agreements recently entered into with approximately fifty investors that yielded approximately $2.3 billion in total proceeds—one of the largest Bitcoin treasury deals for a public company. The proceeds will be used for the Company’s creation of a Bitcoin treasury and for general corporate purposes.





In accordance with registration obligations in the previously-disclosed agreements, the Registration Statement seeks to register for resale by the investors approximately 56 million shares of equity and 29 million shares underlying convertible notes.





Additionally, having recently become form S-3 eligible, Trump Media is taking the customary step of including within the Registration Statement a universal shelf. By registering additional securities for future use, the shelf will provide the Company with greater flexibility to pursue a wide variety of initiatives related to its growth strategy, including funding potential mergers and acquisitions, and utilizing capital raising tools, such as a possible At-The-Market (ATM) offering. The Company has no immediate plans to issue any securities under the shelf registration statement.





Trump Media’s CEO and President Devin Nunes said, “These activities will provide the Company with the capital, assets, independence, flexibility, and security we need to fulfill our goals of rapid expansion, guaranteeing a wide array of ways to access the capital markets when it’s most advantageous to do so. We’re systematically putting in place all the elements we need to grow the Company according to our plans, acquire crown jewel assets, and draw more customers and users into the patriot economy.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in the United States or any other state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including the terms, timing and results of any future offerings under the Registration Statement, potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, our bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Investor Relations Contact







