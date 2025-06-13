Trump Media and Technology Group Files Final Prospectus to Advance Expansion Plans

Trump Media filed a final prospectus following SEC approval, facilitating plans for expansion and investor share registration.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp., which operates the social media platform Truth Social and the streaming service Truth+, has announced that its registration statement on Form S-3 has been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This allows for the resale of approximately 56 million shares of equity and 29 million shares related to convertible notes, part of a $2.3 billion financing deal involving about fifty investors. The company's CEO, Devin Nunes, emphasized their strategic expansion across social media, streaming, and FinTech through the establishment of a Bitcoin treasury. While the registration includes a universal shelf to enhance future flexibility, the company has no immediate plans to issue new securities. The press release also includes forward-looking statements about the company's growth strategies while cautioning that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

The SEC's declaration of effectiveness for the registration statement enhances the company's ability to raise funds through the sale of securities, potentially supporting its growth initiatives.

Trump Media successfully raised approximately $2.3 billion through debt and equity agreements, indicating strong investor confidence and financial backing.

The universal shelf registration included in the registration statement allows Trump Media greater flexibility in executing various growth strategies without immediate securities issuance.

The company's plans to expand its social media, streaming services, and FinTech platforms signal a strategic move to diversify its offerings and strengthen its market position.

The press release highlights the need for a large-scale investment of approximately $2.3 billion, indicating a reliance on substantial funding which may signal financial instability or pressure to perform.

There is a cautionary statement about the risks and uncertainties surrounding their forward-looking statements, suggesting that the company's future plans may not materialize as expected.

The mention of a significant number of shares (56 million) being registered for resale by investors could imply potential dilution of existing shareholders' equity, which may negatively impact shareholder value.

What recent filing did Trump Media announce?

Trump Media announced the filing of a final prospectus following the SEC's declaration of its registration statement as effective.

How much capital did Trump Media raise from investors?

The company raised approximately $2.3 billion from about fifty investors through debt and equity agreements.

What platforms does Trump Media operate?

Trump Media operates the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi.

What is the purpose of the universal shelf registration?

The universal shelf registration provides Trump Media with flexibility to pursue various growth initiatives without immediate securities issuance plans.

What is the focus of Trump Media's business strategy?

Trump Media aims to expand its platforms while establishing a Bitcoin treasury, transforming into a key player in the Patriot Economy.

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $558,399 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Company Files Final Prospectus as Expansion Plans Move Forward







SARASOTA, Fla., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced that the Company's previously-filed registration statement on Form S-3 (the "Registration Statement") has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 13, 2025. Consequently, Trump Media has filed a corresponding final prospectus with the SEC.





In accordance with the Company’s obligations arising from the previously-disclosed debt and equity agreements with approximately fifty investors that yielded approximately $2.3 billion in total proceeds—one of the largest Bitcoin treasury deals for a public company—the Registration Statement registers for resale by the investors the approximately 56 million shares of equity and 29 million shares underlying convertible notes.





Furthermore, as previously announced, the Registration Statement includes a universal shelf intended to provide the Company with greater flexibility to pursue a wide variety of initiatives related to its growth strategy. The Company has no immediate plans to issue any securities under the shelf registration statement.





Trump Media's CEO and President Devin Nunes said, "We’re aggressively implementing our plans to expand the Company, our offerings, and our capabilities. By simultaneously enhancing and growing our social media platform, TV streaming platform, and our FinTech brand while establishing a Bitcoin treasury, we aim to continue rapidly transforming Trump Media into an indispensable company for the expanding customer base of the Patriot Economy.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in the United States or any other state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including the terms, timing and results of any future offerings under the Registration Statement, potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, our bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







