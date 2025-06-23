Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. Announces Board Approval for $400 Million Stock Buyback

Trump Media's Board authorized a $400 million stock buyback to enhance shareholder returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback of up to $400 million, which will involve repurchasing either shares or warrants through open market transactions. The repurchased shares will be retired, and the timing and amount will be determined by the company while adhering to SEC regulations. CEO Devin Nunes expressed confidence in the company's direction, noting the financial flexibility provided by approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet. The buyback does not affect Trump Media's existing Bitcoin treasury strategy involving a separate private placement offering of about $2.3 billion. The company may also seek to repurchase its convertible notes at any time. The release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategies and potential future performance, acknowledging the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such projections.

Potential Positives

Authorization of up to $400 million stock buyback demonstrates the Board's confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects.

The company's strong balance sheet, with approximately $3 billion, provides the flexibility to execute buybacks while exploring further strategic opportunities.

The buyback program is likely to enhance shareholder value by potentially increasing the stock price and earnings per share through share reduction.

Potential Negatives

Authorization of a $400 million stock buyback may signal to investors that the company lacks alternative, growth-oriented investment opportunities for its capital.

The mention of forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding the company’s future performance and highlights potential risks that could adversely impact investor confidence.

Despite a significant cash reserve of approximately $3 billion, the need for stock repurchase may raise concerns over the company's ability to effectively allocate its financial resources toward meaningful growth initiatives.

FAQ

What is the amount authorized for the stock buyback by Trump Media?

The Board of Directors has authorized up to $400 million for the stock buyback.

How will the stock buybacks be conducted?

The stock buybacks will be conducted through open market transactions.

What is the purpose of the stock repurchase authorization?

The purpose is to support strong shareholder returns and reflect confidence in the company’s strategic plans.

Will the buyback affect Trump Media’s Bitcoin treasury strategy?

No, the stock repurchase authorization will not alter Trump Media's previously announced Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Who can investors contact for more information?

Investors can contact Shannon Devine at MZ Group for more information.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 66,064 shares for an estimated $1,653,632 .

. DEVIN G. NUNES (CEO, President, Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,483 shares for an estimated $1,573,792 .

. SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,995 shares for an estimated $1,533,634 .

. ERIC SWIDER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $558,399 .

. VLADIMIR NOVACHKI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,823 shares for an estimated $471,601.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Board of Directors Approves up to $400 million Stock Buyback







SARASOTA, Fla., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) ("Trump Media" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of the Company’s common stock.





The repurchases, comprising either stocks or warrants, would be conducted through open market transactions, with repurchased shares to be retired by the Company. The timing and amount of the repurchases would be at Trump Media’s discretion, in compliance with relevant Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations.





Trump Media's CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, “The Board took a vote of confidence in our Company, our stock, and our strategic plans. Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities.”





The Share Repurchase Authorization would be funded separately from, and would not alter, Trump Media’s previously announced Bitcoin treasury strategy, which featured a private placement offering of approximately $2.3 billion in the aggregate.





Additionally, the Company may, at any time and from time to time, seek to repurchase its outstanding convertible notes in open-market or privately-negotiated transactions. The Company will retain broad discretion over the terms, prices, and factors applicable to such repurchases, if any.







Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Trump Media. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including expected potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, the timing and price of any share or convertible note repurchases, our Bitcoin treasury strategy, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.







About Trump Media







The mission of Trump Media is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. Trump Media is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







