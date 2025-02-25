Trump Media and Technology Group Celebrates Legal Victory for Free Speech Against Brazilian Court Orders

TMTG and Rumble secured a court ruling against Brazilian censorship, emphasizing free speech protections.

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG), announced a significant ruling in favor of free speech following a U.S. federal judge's decision that TMTG and Rumble are not required to comply with orders from a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice demanding the removal of accounts belonging to a U.S.-based user. Nunes hailed this as a victory for online expression, stating it prevents foreign authorities from forcing censorship by TMTG and Rumble. The ruling, which came after joint emergency motions from both companies, addressed aggressive attempts by the Brazilian court, including fines and threats against Rumble's CEO. Although the judge stated that TMTG's motion for a temporary restraining order was not ready for decision, the court remains open to future actions to protect against improper enforcement of orders in the U.S. TMTG aims to counteract Big Tech's censorship through platforms like Truth Social and their upcoming financial services brand, Truth.Fi.

Potential Positives

The ruling is a significant legal victory for TMTG, affirming its commitment to free speech and holding that foreign judicial orders cannot compel U.S. companies to censor content.

This event enhances TMTG’s public image and aligns with its mission to combat perceived censorship by Big Tech.

The partnership with Rumble is reinforced, suggesting a collaborative stance on free expression that may attract like-minded users and investors.

The U.S. federal judge indicated a willingness to take further action if necessary, providing TMTG with potential legal leverage in future disputes.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of gag orders and potential criminal charges from a foreign court highlights ongoing legal challenges faced by TMTG and its partner Rumble, which could adversely affect their operations and reputation.

The U.S. federal judge's ruling that the motion for a temporary restraining order was "not yet ripe" may indicate procedural weaknesses or limitations in TMTG’s legal strategy, raising concerns about the effectiveness of their resistance to foreign judicial actions.

The press release emphasizes the company's need to combat perceived "censorship," which may negatively affect public perception and investor confidence in TMTG’s ability to navigate complex regulatory environments.

FAQ

What was the recent court ruling involving TMTG and Rumble?

A U.S. federal judge ruled that TMTG and Rumble do not have to comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice's orders.

Who is Devin Nunes in relation to TMTG?

Devin Nunes is the CEO and Chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG).

What is the mission of TMTG?

TMTG aims to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by providing platforms for free expression.

What platforms does TMTG operate?

TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform, and Truth+, a family-friendly TV streaming service.

How can I contact TMTG's media relations?

You can contact TMTG's media relations at press@tmtgcorp.com for inquiries or further information.

$DJT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DJT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 384,000 shares for an estimated $11,918,080 .

. ERIC SWIDER sold 136,183 shares for an estimated $3,844,446

SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 15,917 shares for an estimated $512,368

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devin Nunes, CEO and Chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), issued the following statement today after a U.S. federal judge ruled that TMTG and Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are under no obligation to comply with orders from a Brazilian Supreme Court Justice attempting to force Rumble to take down a U.S.-based user’s accounts.





“This is a major victory for free speech and free expression online,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. “The ruling confirms that would-be dictators in any country can’t force Trump Media or Rumble to censor their opponents. We congratulate our partner Rumble on its principled stand for freedom.”





The ruling, issued from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, is a response to an emergency motion jointly filed by TMTG and Rumble after Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued gag orders against Rumble, imposed daily fines on the company, threatened Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski with criminal charges, and ordered the shutdown of Rumble’s platform in Brazil. While the U.S. federal judge ruled that TMTG’s and Rumble’s motion for a temporary restraining order was not yet ripe, the court left open the opportunity for TMTG and Rumble to re-file the motion and stated that it “stands ready” to take further action in the event that anyone seeks to enforce orders in the United States without following proper procedures.







About TMTG







The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:



shannon.devine@mzgroup.us









Media Contact









press@tmtgcorp.com





