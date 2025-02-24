Trump Media and Technology Group and Rumble File Emergency Motion Against Brazilian Court Suspension

TMTG and Rumble filed a motion to challenge Brazilian gag orders limiting free speech on Rumble's platform.

Quiver AI Summary

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (TMTG) and its partner Rumble have filed an emergency motion in U.S. federal court to stop the suspension of Rumble by a Brazilian judge. This comes after Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes imposed gag orders requiring Rumble to censor a U.S.-based Brazilian journalist, which Rumble refused to comply with. As a result, the judge suspended Rumble’s operations in Brazil, levied fines, and threatened the CEO with criminal charges. In their legal filing, TMTG CEO Devin Nunes criticized the judge's actions as abuses of power and emphasized their commitment to resisting censorship. The motion was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. TMTG's mission focuses on defending free speech against perceived censorship by major tech companies, operating platforms such as Truth Social and Truth+.

Potential Positives

TMTG is actively defending free speech by partnering with Rumble to challenge legal actions perceived as censorship, which may enhance its reputation as a pro-free expression platform.

The filing of an emergency motion in federal court demonstrates TMTG's commitment to legal action in support of its business partner, potentially strengthening their alliance and operational resilience.

TMTG’s statement reflects a clear stance against perceived authoritarian practices, which may resonate positively with its target audience and user base who value free speech and expression.

Potential Negatives

The joint filing with Rumble to halt the suspension highlights TMTG's struggles with operational stability and regulatory challenges, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to navigate legal and political risks.

The legal action against a Brazilian court ruling demonstrates TMTG's involvement in a contentious international dispute, potentially drawing negative attention and scrutiny from global markets and regulatory bodies.

The characterization of the Brazilian judge's actions as "abhorrent abuses of power" may alienate potential partners or users who view such aggressive rhetoric as politically divisive, impacting TMTG's reputation and user trust.

FAQ

What is the purpose of TMTG's emergency motion?

TMTG's emergency motion aims to halt the suspension of Rumble in Brazil and contest gag orders issued by a Brazilian judge.

Who are TMTG's partners in this legal action?

TMTG has partnered with Rumble to file the emergency motion against the Brazilian federal court's gag orders and suspension.

What platforms does Trump Media and Technology Group operate?

TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform, Truth+, a streaming service, and is launching Truth.Fi, a FinTech brand.

What are the allegations against Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes?

Justice Moraes is accused of issuing gag orders and suspending Rumble for refusing to censor a journalist’s accounts.

What is TMTG's mission regarding free speech?

TMTG’s mission is to combat Big Tech's censorship and restore free speech online by providing alternative platforms for expression.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DJT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DJT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DJT Insider Trading Activity

$DJT insiders have traded $DJT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DJT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP JUHAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 384,000 shares for an estimated $11,918,080 .

. ERIC SWIDER sold 136,183 shares for an estimated $3,844,446

SCOTT GLABE (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 15,917 shares for an estimated $512,368

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DJT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $DJT stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, has jointly filed an emergency motion with its partner Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) in U.S. federal court to halt the suspension of Rumble in Brazil by a Brazilian judge.





Last week, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued a set of gag orders against Rumble, demanding it censor the accounts of a Brazilian journalist residing in the United States. Refusing to comply, Rumble joined TMTG, whose global online platform Truth Social is powered, in part, by Rumble servers, in filing a lawsuit to have the gag orders deemed unenforceable in the United States. Moraes then ordered the suspension of Rumble in Brazil, imposed daily fines on Rumble, and threatened Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski with criminal charges. In response, TMTG and Rumble filed a motion yesterday for an ex parte temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Moraes.





TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, “Moraes’ actions—including issuing gag orders, shutting down social media sites, imposing coercive fines, and threatening criminal liability against those who reject his censorship demands—are abhorrent abuses of power redolent of thin-skinned dictators and communist regimes. Resisting this kind of speech suppression is exactly why TMTG and Rumble exist. Trump Media fully supports our partner Rumble in this crucial battle for free expression."





TMTG and Rumble filed the emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.







About TMTG







The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.







Investor Relations Contact







Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)





Email:



shannon.devine@mzgroup.us









Media Contact









press@tmtgcorp.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.