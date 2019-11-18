Trump May Testify in Impeachment Probe

(Washington)

In any interesting twist, President Trump has announced that he may personally testify in his impeachment probe. Trump has indicated he is interested in the idea of being able to set the record straight himself. He says âEven though I did nothing wrong, and donât like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!â. Trumpâs comments came at the urging of House speaker Nancy Pelosiâs request for him to testify. The president could testify via writing or in-person.

FINSUM: We doubt this will happen (Trumpâs lawyers would probably be remiss in letting him testify in person), but it is an interesting turn. Imagine the media frenzy!

Trump

impeachment

democrats

republicans

House

senate

