Trump May End the Lockdown in Six Days

(Washington)

President Trump is changing his view on coronavirus. When the virus first started sweeping the world, he maintained a cavalier attitude. He then pivoted to be very focused and concerned about protecting against the virus. Now he is moving back in the other direction, saying that at the end of the current 15-day lockdown, he is considering opening the economy back up, joining a chorus of business leaders who say that the “cure cannot be worse than the virus itself”.

FINSUM: This is a difficult and risky decision—lives or livelihoods? However, Trump proceeds, it seems unlikely New York, California, and Washington, will take his lead.

