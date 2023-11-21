Trump Loyalist Laura Loomer Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's Memoir, Calls It 'Trash': 'What A Shameless Grifter'

Laura Loomer, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump who is known for her far-right conspiracy theories, recently lashed out at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in a scathing social media post.

What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Loomer described Greene's memoir, "MTG," as "trash," a strong condemnation from a fellow conservative. The public denouncement is particularly striking given their mutual support for Trump.

Loomer attacked Greene over the fact that the latter had still not released tapes of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 yet seemingly continued to capitalize on the insurrectionists' plight.

“Hey guys! I lied about releasing the J6 tapes and used my lies to raise money, but buy my book and read more of my lies so I can make money off the J6 political prisoners I’ve done nothing for.”!— @RepMTG

What a shameless grifter. Disgusting to be profiting off the suffering… https://t.co/c2KTNrUI8E pic.twitter.com/873r3qHxRm

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 17, 2023

Following Loomer's post, one user replied, “The Trumps are promoting her book and like her. I am not sure you help yourself by attacking her.”

Loomer responded to the user, saying she has done more to help President Trump than Greene "has ever done." She continued attacking Greene and said the latter's book is trash and "belongs in the dumpster."

I don’t care. I have done more to help President Trump than she has ever done. I took down @RonDeSantis while she was too scared to post anything about him. And I have exposed @TishJames and Judge Engoron. My reporting helped get Trump’s gag order lifted today.

Trump is getting… https://t.co/wON6bAOnvR

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 17, 2023

Last week, Donald Trump Jr. voiced his preference for Loomer to assume the role of White House press secretary in the event of his father Donald Trump's potential return to the presidency.

