Trump loses key ruling ahead of writer Carroll's defamation trial

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

September 06, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday said the writer E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against Donald Trump will be limited to damages only, in a defeat for the former U.S. president.

Carroll accused Trump of defaming her by denying in June 2019 that he had raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said a May jury verdict awarding Carroll $5 million after Trump defamed her in Oct. 2022 established that he made his 2019 statements with "actual malice," leaving only the issue of how much he should pay in damages.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
