Trump looking to try to halt ban on TikTok, Washington Post reports

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to attempt to halt a potential ban on social media app TikTok, which faces an early 2025 deadline to find a non-China-based owner, The Washington Post reports. Publicly traded companies in the social media space that compete with TikTok include Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Pinterest (PINS), Reddit (RDDT) and Snap (SNAP).

