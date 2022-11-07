Trump-linked stocks rally on possible 2024 presidential run

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Donald Trump's social media venture public, rallied on Monday over the former president's possible run for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three of his advisers said last week, while media reports over the weekend pointed to a campaign starting before the end of November.

Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.O jumped 27% in premarket trading.

"The prospect of Donald Trump seizing the political spotlight again appears to have put a rocket under the share price of DWAC amid expectation there could be a sharp increase in users on the former President's highly controversial social media platform," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The rally in DWAC, which was also the top trending ticker on retail investor focused social media forum Stocktwits, helped lift shares of other Trump-linked companies.

Rumble Inc RUM.O, a Canadian video platform popular with conservatives added 3.4%, while software developer Phunware Inc PHUN.O, which was hired by Trump's 2020 presidential reelection campaign to build a phone app, jumped 13.3%.

Trump's social media venture Truth Social announced it would join Rumble's new ad platform as its first publisher in August.

Artificial intelligence solutions company Remark Holdings MARK.O, which has been linked to the former president on social media sites, gained 6%. Reuters could not independently verify the link between Trump and Remark.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Akash Sriram and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.